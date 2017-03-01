New Hampshire Benefits From Neighbor as a Leading State
Lining the Merrimack River in Manchester, New Hampshire, are buildings constructed during the 19th century, when the town became the largest cotton milling center in the world. Today, some of the warehouse-looking mills, with their brick walls and large windows, are home to companies in the high-tech industry, which accounts for the largest sector of the state's strong economy.
