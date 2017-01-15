More Greater Nashua residents qualify for heat assistance
With changes in eligibility guidelines, more residents in Hillsborough and Rockingham counties are now likely to qualify for help in paying their heating bills this winter, according to Tracy Desmarais, energy director at Southern New Hampshire Services. "We welcome this decision by the New Hampshire Office of Energy planning to open up the fuel assistance program to a greater number of vulnerable New Hampshire families," Desmarais said in a Jan. 26 press statement.
