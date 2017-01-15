More Greater Nashua residents qualify...

More Greater Nashua residents qualify for heat assistance

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Nashua Telegraph

With changes in eligibility guidelines, more residents in Hillsborough and Rockingham counties are now likely to qualify for help in paying their heating bills this winter, according to Tracy Desmarais, energy director at Southern New Hampshire Services. "We welcome this decision by the New Hampshire Office of Energy planning to open up the fuel assistance program to a greater number of vulnerable New Hampshire families," Desmarais said in a Jan. 26 press statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Hampshire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08) 10 hr Josephamerican 79
News NH Gop votes to pay new chairman; departing cha... Jan 29 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
News Are ghosts real? (Dec '07) Jan 17 rOcketer 201
Response to Senator Shaheen Jan 7 Peter Macdonald 1
Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and... Dec '16 Playa123 2
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Dec '16 jeamlee 5
Malractice 3rd page Dec '16 veteran Resort-Ch... 1
See all New Hampshire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Hampshire Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,235 • Total comments across all topics: 278,475,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC