Mental health patients' emergency room detainment raises legal issues NEW
In a highly unusual move, a judge asked the New Hampshire Supreme Court to opine on whether holding patients in emergency rooms for weeks while they wait to be involuntarily committed to the state psychiatric hospital violates the law or patients' constitutional rights. "This case presents issues of significant statutory and constitutional dimensions," Judge Edwin Kelly, who heads the circuit court division, wrote in a filing last November.
