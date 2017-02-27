Man arrested during Alton select board meeting, again New Video
The Alton man was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct and one count of resisting arrest during a select board meeting Feb. 22, nearly two years after he was arrested on similar charges for criticizing the same select board. In the most recent incident, Clay was speaking during the meeting's first public comment section, where speakers are limited to three minutes and must restrict their comments to agenda items, according to the town's website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections...
|Feb 19
|Matthew
|1
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Feb 3
|Squatting Bull
|202
|How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08)
|Feb 1
|Josephamerican
|79
|NH Gop votes to pay new chairman; departing cha...
|Jan 29
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Response to Senator Shaheen
|Jan '17
|Peter Macdonald
|1
|Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Playa123
|2
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|jeamlee
|5
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC