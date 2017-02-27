Man arrested during Alton select board meeting, again New Video

The Alton man was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct and one count of resisting arrest during a select board meeting Feb. 22, nearly two years after he was arrested on similar charges for criticizing the same select board. In the most recent incident, Clay was speaking during the meeting's first public comment section, where speakers are limited to three minutes and must restrict their comments to agenda items, according to the town's website.

