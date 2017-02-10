Lyme area dean's list

Lyme area dean's list

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Caitlyn Connolly, Stephani Esposito, Danielle Sullivan, Emily Velidow and Taylor Winder, Southern Connecticut State University; Holly Fiscus, Bentley University; Nathaniel Spada, Alessandra Lorah, Hanne Hansen, Ryan Deschenes, Abigail Connaughty and Brooke Soderberg, University of New Hampshire; Emily-Rose Zhou, Bob Jones University; Margaret Stracuzzi, Emma Cipriani, David Kennedy, Cassandra Greeley, and Sarah Rudker, Lasell College; Morgan Wilkos and Troy Gaston, New England Institute of Technology; Devon Marcaurele and Elizabeth LaRose, Western New England University; Devin Byrne, University of Maine.

