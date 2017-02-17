Losing our religion: The rise of secu...

Losing our religion: The rise of secularism on the Seacoast

Seacoast religious leaders said a recent cultural shift towards secularism has caused them to make significant changes, including altering their strategy for attracting members and consolidating churches. Secularism, which experts say has always been prevalent in New Hampshire and has continued to rise, have caused attendance to dwindle in many religious congregations.

