In Madbury: Deed certifies that 192 acres are now conserved
The deed certifying that the funding of the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire's Powder Major Forest project has been obtained has been recorded in the Registry of Deeds. This assures that the 192 acres in Madbury, Lee and Durham which belonged to the Goss family and the 60 acres the town acquired from Kurt Schreiber are conserved in perpetuity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections...
|Feb 19
|Matthew
|1
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Feb 3
|Squatting Bull
|202
|How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08)
|Feb 1
|Josephamerican
|79
|NH Gop votes to pay new chairman; departing cha...
|Jan 29
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Response to Senator Shaheen
|Jan '17
|Peter Macdonald
|1
|Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Playa123
|2
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|jeamlee
|5
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC