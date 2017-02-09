In 2017, celebrate another first in t...

In 2017, celebrate another first in the nation for New Hampshire

Editor's Note: This is the first in a series of articles that will be released monthly throughout 2017 as part of the celebration of the New HampshireState Library's 300th anniversary. The State Library was founded Jan. 25, 1717, and is the first state library in America.

