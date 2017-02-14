How N.H. Tries to Guard Against 'Fraud' When New Voters Show Up On Election Day
"We are not aware of any evidence to support a claim that busloads of out of state residents come to New Hampshire to vote illegally," Deputy Secretary of State Dave Scanlan said Monday. "Perceptions are important, and the concern with these repeated statements from the current administration is the image citizens from other states may have of the elections conducted in New Hampshire."
