How does NH decide which bridges to fix first? Inspections, engineering, analysis - and a little bit of "we want this" When writing about the annual update to the state's lists of bridges in need of repair I discovered, much to my surprise, that the transportation officials in New Hampshire aren't interested in my straightforward method of deciding which work to do when. Instead, they've adopted a big, clunky system to set priorities that involves sending trained engineers to gather actual information about the physical condition of each bridge, then factoring this data into an algorithm based on society's needs and wants.

