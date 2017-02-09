Housing shortage affecting Peterborough business

New Hampshire unemployment rate: 2.7 percentCurrently empty positions at NHBB: 45Housing considered affordable at median New Hampshire employment: 15 percentMedian price for single-family home in New Hampshire 2016: $249,500Median price for single-family The region's biggest employer, New Hampshire Ball Bearings, hasn't been able to keep up with the company's steady growth, said Human Resources Manager Brooke Charron. "We are hiring about 75 people a year, but, on average, we have 20 to 30 positions each year we've not been able to fill," said Charron.

