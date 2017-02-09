Housing shortage affecting Peterborou...

Housing shortage affecting Peterborough business

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Monadnock Ledger-Transcript

New Hampshire unemployment rate: 2.7 percentCurrently empty positions at NHBB: 45Housing considered affordable at median New Hampshire employment: 15 percentMedian price for single-family home in New Hampshire 2016: $249,500Median price for single-family The region's biggest employer, New Hampshire Ball Bearings, hasn't been able to keep up with the company's steady growth, said Human Resources Manager Brooke Charron. "We are hiring about 75 people a year, but, on average, we have 20 to 30 positions each year we've not been able to fill," said Charron.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monadnock Ledger-Transcript.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Hampshire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Are ghosts real? (Dec '07) Feb 3 Squatting Bull 202
How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08) Feb 1 Josephamerican 79
News NH Gop votes to pay new chairman; departing cha... Jan 29 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
Response to Senator Shaheen Jan '17 Peter Macdonald 1
Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and... Dec '16 Playa123 2
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Dec '16 jeamlee 5
Malractice 3rd page Dec '16 veteran Resort-Ch... 1
See all New Hampshire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Hampshire Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,398 • Total comments across all topics: 278,723,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC