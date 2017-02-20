High-speed chase ends in arrest
A police pursuit reaching speeds up to 100 miles per hour from Concord to Nashua ended with the arrest of a Littleton man late Sunday, state police said Monday. Police said a witness called 911 around 11:30 p.m. Sunday to alert police of a reckless driver on I-93 southbound in Concord.
