HB students partnering with engineers for SeaPerch Program

Courtesy photo Assistant Principal Patti Flynn practices her soldering skills to build a control box for the SeaPerch vehicle . Courtesy photo Teachers attended a full day training at the UNH Marine Lab in Durham to prepare to assist students with the building of their SeaPerch vehicles on Feb. 15 and 16. Pictured from left: Art teacher, Lynne Ouellette; social studies teacher, Steve Capraro; math teacher, Pat Marquette; math teacher, Katrina Hall; assistant principal, Patti Flynn; HBMS principal, Bob Thompson; science teacher George Minnott; special education teacher, Sue Doyle; computer programming teacher, Joe Gruce.

