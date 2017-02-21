For Reeling N.H. Democrats, Town Hall Meeting A Brief Moment of Catharsis
While angry protesters have been flooding town hall-style events across the country being held by Republican congressmen, the scene at today's meeting in Concord felt more like a therapy session for beleaguered New Hampshire Democrats. Hundreds hoping to hear Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan piled into an auditorium on the campus of the New Hampshire Technical Institute.
