Durham considering new rules for sidewalk vendors
Town officials are considering new restrictions for sidewalk vendors, particularly those who buy used books from University of New Hampshire students. Durham Police Chief Dave Kurz said he's still considering how best to regulate these outfits, although he's considering an outright ban along Main Street.
