Cute calf video draws activists fearful of animal's fate

A New Hampshire farm that posted a video of the Scottish Highland calf is coming under fire from animal rights supporters who don't want the animal to be slaughtered. The video, posted on Facebook, has gotten nearly 13 million views and sparked a heated debate about eating meat.

