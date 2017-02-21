Croydon's choice: Unnecessary fight almost over
When Gov. Maggie Hassan, Education Commissioner Virginia Barry and Attorney General Joe Foster began their legal crusade against Croydon middle school students, we urged the Legislature to make the case moot by changing the law to explicitly authorize towns to enter into tuition agreements with private schools.
