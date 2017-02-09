Could pipeline plan be revived?; NED project suspended after protests

Last April, Kinder Morgan announced it would suspend plans for a gas pipeline that would have gone through 17 southern New Hampshire towns, and residents and town officials who had been fighting the plans breathed a sigh of relief. The 188-mile Northeast Energy Direct project would have taken gas from Pennsylvania through New York, western Massachusetts and 71 miles of southern New Hampshire - 17 towns, including Amherst, Brookline, Merrimack and Milford.

