Cookbook features North Country recipes
Want to try cooking some moose chili or fiddlehead ferns? There's a free online cookbook featuring recipes from 22 businesses in New Hampshire's North Country. The Taste of New Hampshire's Grand North features recipes ranging from beverages to healthy snacks and vegetables, to main courses and desserts.
