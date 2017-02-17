Chiefs of police concerned with concealed carry repeal Posted at
A state Senate bill that would repeal the law requiring the licensing requirements to carry concealed handguns appears to be on its way to becoming law. But the New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police remains concerned, releasing a press release last week, calling the legislation, “The sex offender and child concealed carry bill.” The Chiefs Association believes the bill could allow those who can't currently carry concealed handguns the ability to do so.
