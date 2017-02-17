Change a child's life

A fundraiser for the Hillsboro District Food Pantry will be held from March 1 through April 30. During this time donations of cash, checks or non-perishable food items valued at $1 per can or per pound, as well as personal care items valued at $1 per item, will be gratefully accepted. This challenge will have a pool of monies, pledged by local area businesses, that will be given to the pantry only after $9,000 is raised during the months of March.

