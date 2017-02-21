Calf video sparks effort to save it from slaughter
A New Hampshire farm that posted a video of a newborn calf is coming under fire from animal rights supporters who don't want the animal to be slaughtered. The Concord Monitor reports Yankee Farmer's Market in Warner posted the video of the animal named Diego last week.
