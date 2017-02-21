Bow considering later start times for older students NEW
Thomas Albushies, a Concord pediatrician, wants parents and school officials to start thinking about later start times at Bow High School. Albushies, a Bow resident who was involved in bringing all-day kindergarten to town, said he brought the idea to the Bow school board earlier this month after speaking to "hundreds of parents" about the subject through his profession and has heard favorable responses.
