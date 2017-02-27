As drugs surge, New Hampshire takes away inmate perks
In this Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 photo, corrections officer passes a contraband warning sign outside the visitor's entrance at the New Hampshire State Prison in Concord, N.H. The banning of vending machines, greeting cards and recently kissing by inmate visitors at the prison has forced an effort to stop the flow of drugs into the prison. less In this Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 photo, corrections officer passes a contraband warning sign outside the visitor's entrance at the New Hampshire State Prison in Concord, N.H. The banning of vending machines, ... more In this Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 photo, Investigator Heidi Laramie, of the N.H. Dept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections...
|Feb 19
|Matthew
|1
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Feb 3
|Squatting Bull
|202
|How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08)
|Feb 1
|Josephamerican
|79
|NH Gop votes to pay new chairman; departing cha...
|Jan 29
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Response to Senator Shaheen
|Jan '17
|Peter Macdonald
|1
|Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Playa123
|2
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|jeamlee
|5
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC