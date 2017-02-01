After snubbing Trump, Ayotte back in Washington to shepherd Supreme Court pick
New Hampshire Republican Kelly Ayotte didn't vote for President Donald Trump and won't get to vote for his Supreme Court nominee after losing her U.S. Senate seat in November. But Ayotte will help Neil Gorsuch navigate the confirmation process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08)
|Wed
|Josephamerican
|79
|NH Gop votes to pay new chairman; departing cha...
|Jan 29
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Jan 17
|rOcketer
|201
|Response to Senator Shaheen
|Jan 7
|Peter Macdonald
|1
|Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and...
|Dec '16
|Playa123
|2
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|jeamlee
|5
|Malractice 3rd page
|Dec '16
|veteran Resort-Ch...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC