A new brew; Local craft brewers thrive through collaboration
New Hampshire's beer industry has flourished in last few years- so much that the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce featured three of the region's beer big hitters at its annual Eminence Awards ceremony. The three beer gurus, Carl Soderberg, Scott Schaier, Michael Hauptly-Pierce all focused on the benefits of working locally and collaboratively - concepts as old as beer itself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Feb 3
|Squatting Bull
|202
|How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08)
|Feb 1
|Josephamerican
|79
|NH Gop votes to pay new chairman; departing cha...
|Jan 29
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Response to Senator Shaheen
|Jan '17
|Peter Macdonald
|1
|Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Playa123
|2
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|jeamlee
|5
|Malractice 3rd page
|Dec '16
|veteran Resort-Ch...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC