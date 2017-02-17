A new brew; Local craft brewers thriv...

A new brew; Local craft brewers thrive through collaboration

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Nashua Telegraph

New Hampshire's beer industry has flourished in last few years- so much that the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce featured three of the region's beer big hitters at its annual Eminence Awards ceremony. The three beer gurus, Carl Soderberg, Scott Schaier, Michael Hauptly-Pierce all focused on the benefits of working locally and collaboratively - concepts as old as beer itself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Hampshire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Are ghosts real? (Dec '07) Feb 3 Squatting Bull 202
How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08) Feb 1 Josephamerican 79
News NH Gop votes to pay new chairman; departing cha... Jan 29 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
Response to Senator Shaheen Jan '17 Peter Macdonald 1
Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and... (Aug '16) Dec '16 Playa123 2
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Dec '16 jeamlee 5
Malractice 3rd page Dec '16 veteran Resort-Ch... 1
See all New Hampshire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Hampshire Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,054 • Total comments across all topics: 279,000,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC