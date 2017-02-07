1 Comment
This is a massive undertaking , and as a bit of an amuse-bouche , we've already released results for both chambers in a couple of states: Virginia's state House and Senate and Wisconsin's Assembly and Senate . There's a lot more data to come, so here's how you can access it all: We'll officially get things moving with a visit to New Hampshire, which is home to by far the most state legislators in the nation.
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Feb 3
|Squatting Bull
|202
|How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08)
|Feb 1
|Josephamerican
|79
|NH Gop votes to pay new chairman; departing cha...
|Jan 29
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Response to Senator Shaheen
|Jan '17
|Peter Macdonald
|1
|Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and...
|Dec '16
|Playa123
|2
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|jeamlee
|5
|Malractice 3rd page
|Dec '16
|veteran Resort-Ch...
|1
