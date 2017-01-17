Two on Tuesday: Crowding the capitol
I once watched a Marine Corps tank patrolling Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C. The streets were uncharacteristically empty but for a handful of excited tourists and more than the usual amount police officers. It was Sunday, Jan. 20, 2013, the night before President Obama's second inauguration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monadnock Ledger-Transcript.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|17 hr
|rOcketer
|201
|Response to Senator Shaheen
|Jan 7
|Peter Macdonald
|1
|Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and...
|Dec 31
|Playa123
|2
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec 28
|jeamlee
|5
|Malractice 3rd page
|Dec '16
|veteran Resort-Ch...
|1
|Malpractice 2nd page
|Dec '16
|veteran Resort-Ch...
|1
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC