Survivor: Gabon star Dan Kay, 40, mysteriously dies on New Year's Eve
According to Heavy , the New Hampshire attorney's death is not currently being investigated by the Brookline police for foul play. Rest in peace! Survivor: Survivor: Gabon star Dan Kay died 'unexpectedly' on New Year's Eve at the age of 40 Natural causes? According to Heavy, the New Hampshire attorney's death is not currently being investigated by the Brookline police for foul play Unexpected: Kay's obituary revealed his funeral services will be held this Saturday at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory in Manchester Dan was the eighth person voted off the dismally-reviewed, African-set 17th season of the CBS competition, which aired in 2008.
