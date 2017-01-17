Shea-Porter joins Democrats skipping inauguration
New Hampshire Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter has joined a growing number of Democrats who say they don't plan to attend Donald Trump's inauguration. Shea-Porter said in a tweet Monday night that instead of attending Friday's ceremonies, she'll go to religious services to "pray for all of our leaders and people."
