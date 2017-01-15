Residents urged to donate blood

Residents urged to donate blood

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

The Vermont Department of Health and the American Red Cross of New Hampshire and Vermont are encouraging residents to make an appointment to donate blood and platelets in response to what they say is an emergency need for donors. The head of the New Hampshire and Vermont Red Cross says since the start of the year more than 250 blood drives in 30 states have been canceled due to severe weather resulting in a loss of 10,500 expected donations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Hampshire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NH Gop votes to pay new chairman; departing cha... Sun Ex Senator Stillb... 1
News Are ghosts real? (Dec '07) Jan 17 rOcketer 201
Response to Senator Shaheen Jan 7 Peter Macdonald 1
Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and... Dec '16 Playa123 2
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Dec '16 jeamlee 5
Malractice 3rd page Dec '16 veteran Resort-Ch... 1
Malpractice 2nd page Dec '16 veteran Resort-Ch... 1
See all New Hampshire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Hampshire Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,658 • Total comments across all topics: 278,423,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC