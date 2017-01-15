Residents urged to donate blood
The Vermont Department of Health and the American Red Cross of New Hampshire and Vermont are encouraging residents to make an appointment to donate blood and platelets in response to what they say is an emergency need for donors. The head of the New Hampshire and Vermont Red Cross says since the start of the year more than 250 blood drives in 30 states have been canceled due to severe weather resulting in a loss of 10,500 expected donations.
