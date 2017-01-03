Powerful Before And After, Morse Fills Gap As Acting Governor
"Somebody has to be in charge and the constitution provided for the senate president to do that, so it's truly an honor." Morse was outside his state house office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and...
|Dec 31
|Playa123
|2
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec 28
|jeamlee
|5
|Malractice 3rd page
|Dec 16
|veteran Resort-Ch...
|1
|Malpractice 2nd page
|Dec 16
|veteran Resort-Ch...
|1
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Dec 13
|jackieman
|200
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Hassan claims victory, Ayotte concedes tight US...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC