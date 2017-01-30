Police Suspect Serial Killer In Decad...

Police Suspect Serial Killer In Decades-Old Murder Mystery

The cold-case slayings of a woman and three children whose bodies were sealed in steel drums and dumped in the New Hampshire woods have been linked by DNA and other evidence to a convicted murderer who died behind bars, investigators said. "We believe we have our killer," Jeffrey Strelzin, a senior assistant state attorney general, said at a news conference on Thursday.

