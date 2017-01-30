Police Suspect Serial Killer In Decades-Old Murder Mystery
The cold-case slayings of a woman and three children whose bodies were sealed in steel drums and dumped in the New Hampshire woods have been linked by DNA and other evidence to a convicted murderer who died behind bars, investigators said. "We believe we have our killer," Jeffrey Strelzin, a senior assistant state attorney general, said at a news conference on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NH Gop votes to pay new chairman; departing cha...
|Sun
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Jan 17
|rOcketer
|201
|Response to Senator Shaheen
|Jan 7
|Peter Macdonald
|1
|Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and...
|Dec 31
|Playa123
|2
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|jeamlee
|5
|Malractice 3rd page
|Dec '16
|veteran Resort-Ch...
|1
|Malpractice 2nd page
|Dec '16
|veteran Resort-Ch...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC