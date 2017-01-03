Not nice; Ice poses safety threat at this time of year
Rescue officials are reminding people to be careful on frozen surfaces as ponds, rivers and lakes begin to freeze during midwinter conditions. Fluctuating temperatures and various other conditions can lead to questionable stability on local waterways where people flock for recreation.
