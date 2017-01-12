New Hampshire Psychiatric Hospital Patient Records Posted Online by Former Patient
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has notified up to 15,000 patients of its psychiatric hospital that their names, addresses, Social Security numbers, Medicaid ID numbers and highly sensitive psychiatric health information was posted on a social media site by a former patient. The former patient gained access to the information through a laptop located in the hospital library in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Response to Senator Shaheen
|Jan 7
|Peter Macdonald
|1
|Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and...
|Dec 31
|Playa123
|2
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec 28
|jeamlee
|5
|Malractice 3rd page
|Dec '16
|veteran Resort-Ch...
|1
|Malpractice 2nd page
|Dec '16
|veteran Resort-Ch...
|1
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|jackieman
|200
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC