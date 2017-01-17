New Hampshire prison nurses to receive 15 percent pay bump
The Executive Council approved $239,000 on Wednesday to cover the raise for the next five months. Department of Corrections officials say it's difficult to compete with the private sector in recruiting and retaining nurses.
