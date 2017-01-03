New Hampshire Legislative Outlook: The Biggest Issues of 2017
By the end of this week, New Hampshire will - technically - have had three different governors in the span of just a few days. Governor-Elect Chris Sununu will be sworn into his new role Thursday afternoon , becoming the country's youngest sitting governor and the first Republican to lead New Hampshire in 12 years.
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Response to Senator Shaheen
|Sat
|Peter Macdonald
|1
|Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and...
|Dec 31
|Playa123
|2
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec 28
|jeamlee
|5
|Malractice 3rd page
|Dec 16
|veteran Resort-Ch...
|1
|Malpractice 2nd page
|Dec 16
|veteran Resort-Ch...
|1
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Dec 13
|jackieman
|200
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
