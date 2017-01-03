New Hampshire: Critical Constitutional Carry Legislation in Committee Next Week
On Tuesday, January 10 2017 at 9:00 AM in Room 100 SH, the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing for Senate Bill 12 , legislation that will eliminate the requirement to obtain a permit in order to lawfully carry. Sponsored by Senator Jeb Bradley , SB 12 would repeal the license requirement to carry a concealed pistol or revolver, unless a person is otherwise prohibited.
