New Hampshire: Critical Constitutional Carry Legislation in Committee Next Week

On Tuesday, January 10 2017 at 9:00 AM in Room 100 SH, the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing for Senate Bill 12 , legislation that will eliminate the requirement to obtain a permit in order to lawfully carry. Sponsored by Senator Jeb Bradley , SB 12 would repeal the license requirement to carry a concealed pistol or revolver, unless a person is otherwise prohibited.

