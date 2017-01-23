New bill could broaden the powers of the N.H. Secretary of State's office
The New Hampshire Secretary of State's Office has requested a bill that, if passed, would significantly broaden the scope of its powers. Senate Bill 47 would give the secretary of state's office the authority to conduct investigations into violations of election law, enforce the rules and impose penalties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Jan 17
|rOcketer
|201
|Response to Senator Shaheen
|Jan 7
|Peter Macdonald
|1
|Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and...
|Dec 31
|Playa123
|2
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec 28
|jeamlee
|5
|Malractice 3rd page
|Dec '16
|veteran Resort-Ch...
|1
|Malpractice 2nd page
|Dec '16
|veteran Resort-Ch...
|1
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC