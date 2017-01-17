N.H. Universities' In-State Tuition Bumps Capped For Two Years
Officials with the University System of New Hampshire tell lawmakers they'll freeze in-state tuition for the next two years -- if they get more money in the next state budget. In order to keep tuition level, the University System says it needs an additional $13 million in state funding over the next two years.
