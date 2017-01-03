N.H. starts issuing Real ID driver's ...

N.H. starts issuing Real ID driver's licenses - " but there's no rush to get one

The state of New Hampshire has begun issuing driver's licenses that meet the federal Real ID program - but that doesn't mean you should race to the nearest DMV office. "There's no reason to rush down," said Larry Crowe, public information officer for the state Division of Motor Vehicles.

