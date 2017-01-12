N.H. Fiscal Policy Institute conferen...

N.H. Fiscal Policy Institute conference ponders workforce issues

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Concord Monitor

Health care, child care and the coming wave of retirees dominated discussion Friday at a conference focused on how to strengthen the state's workforce and economy. With fewer outsiders moving to the state, rising childhood poverty and skill gaps in the workforce, New Hampshire will have to adapt to a different-looking future, said Katie Merrow, the vice president of community impact for the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, during the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute's annual conference in Concord.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Hampshire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Response to Senator Shaheen Jan 7 Peter Macdonald 1
Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and... Dec 31 Playa123 2
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Dec 28 jeamlee 5
Malractice 3rd page Dec '16 veteran Resort-Ch... 1
Malpractice 2nd page Dec '16 veteran Resort-Ch... 1
News Are ghosts real? (Dec '07) Dec '16 jackieman 200
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
See all New Hampshire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Hampshire Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,354 • Total comments across all topics: 277,957,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC