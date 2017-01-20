More
Officials say all inmate visitation at the New Hampshire State Prison in Concord has been canceled for several days due to an ongoing investigation related to the introduction and use of illegal drugs. A notice on the Department of Corrections' website says all inmate visitation has been canceled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Response to Senator Shaheen
|Jan 7
|Peter Macdonald
|1
|Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and...
|Dec 31
|Playa123
|2
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec 28
|jeamlee
|5
|Malractice 3rd page
|Dec 16
|veteran Resort-Ch...
|1
|Malpractice 2nd page
|Dec 16
|veteran Resort-Ch...
|1
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Dec 13
|jackieman
|200
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC