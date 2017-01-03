Man accused of setting fire to church...

Man accused of setting fire to church, stabbing 2 people

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Concord Monitor

A New Hampshire man arrested in a double stabbing has also been charged in a fire that destroyed a church and another blaze, authorities said. Authorities said the Dec. 28 fire at the First Baptist Church was determined to be suspicious.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Hampshire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and... Dec 31 Playa123 2
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Dec 28 jeamlee 5
Malractice 3rd page Dec 16 veteran Resort-Ch... 1
Malpractice 2nd page Dec 16 veteran Resort-Ch... 1
News Are ghosts real? (Dec '07) Dec 13 jackieman 200
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Hassan claims victory, Ayotte concedes tight US... Nov '16 former democrat 1
See all New Hampshire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Hampshire Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,989 • Total comments across all topics: 277,587,218

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC