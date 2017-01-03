Man accused of setting fire to church, stabbing 2 people
A New Hampshire man arrested in a double stabbing has also been charged in a fire that destroyed a church and another blaze, authorities said. Authorities said the Dec. 28 fire at the First Baptist Church was determined to be suspicious.
