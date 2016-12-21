Inmate flees transitional housing uni...

Inmate flees transitional housing unit in Manchester

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Progress

New Hampshire authorities say an inmate at a transitional housing unit in Manchester is missing after getting caught with a cellphone and fleeing from the facility. The Department of Corrections says 24-year-old Zachary Ryan Robinson ran off on Saturday after an officer found out he had a cellphone, which inmates are not allowed to have.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Hampshire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and... Dec 31 Playa123 2
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Dec 28 jeamlee 5
Malractice 3rd page Dec 16 veteran Resort-Ch... 1
Malpractice 2nd page Dec 16 veteran Resort-Ch... 1
News Are ghosts real? (Dec '07) Dec 13 jackieman 200
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Hassan claims victory, Ayotte concedes tight US... Nov '16 former democrat 1
See all New Hampshire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Hampshire Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,826 • Total comments across all topics: 277,544,735

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC