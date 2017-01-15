Illustration on foreign aid by Alexan...

Illustration on foreign aid by Alexander Hunter/The Washington Times

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Washington Times

Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire seethed the edict puts "ideology over women and health." She favors a policy that requires Americans to fund activities that they find morally offensive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Hampshire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NH Gop votes to pay new chairman; departing cha... Sun Ex Senator Stillb... 1
News Are ghosts real? (Dec '07) Jan 17 rOcketer 201
Response to Senator Shaheen Jan 7 Peter Macdonald 1
Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and... Dec 31 Playa123 2
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Dec '16 jeamlee 5
Malractice 3rd page Dec '16 veteran Resort-Ch... 1
Malpractice 2nd page Dec '16 veteran Resort-Ch... 1
See all New Hampshire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Hampshire Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,956 • Total comments across all topics: 278,415,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC