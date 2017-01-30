Hospitals get help for women, babies affected by opioids
Coordinated, compassionate care is the goal of a new program designed to help mothers and babies affected by northern New England's opioid crisis. Dartmouth-Hitchcock's Perinatal Addiction Treatment Program is using a grant from the March of Dimes to create an online toolkit for hospitals and health centers that want consistent guidelines and a systematic approach to care.
