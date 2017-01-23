Head of N.H. Firefighters Union Moving On to National Post
The head of a statewide firefighters union is stepping down to take a position as political director for the International Association of Firefighters. Dave Lang has led the Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire since 2000.
