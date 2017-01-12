Gun-friendly statehouses see occasion...

Gun-friendly statehouses see occasional reckless conduct

Saturday Jan 14 Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Gun-friendly New Hampshire is back in the spotlight after a lawmaker dropped a loaded firearm this week in a House hearing on a kindergarten bill. But lawmakers packing guns on statehouse grounds - and occasionally handling them recklessly - isn't unique to the "Live Free or Die" state.

