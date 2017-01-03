Former Patrick budget chief weighing ...

Former Patrick budget chief weighing run for governor

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Sentinel & Enterprise

Former state budget chief Jay Gonzalez has left his position as chief executive of the health insurer CeltiCare to explore a bid for governor in 2018, opening the door for someone from the Patrick-era of Democratic politics on Beacon Hill to challeng the popular Republican Gov. Charlie Baker. Gonzalez, who served in Gov. Deval Patrick's Cabinet as secretary of administration and finance for more than three years, is "seriously considering" running for governor as a Democrat in two years, one person close to him told the News Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Hampshire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and... Dec 31 Playa123 2
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Dec 28 jeamlee 5
Malractice 3rd page Dec 16 veteran Resort-Ch... 1
Malpractice 2nd page Dec 16 veteran Resort-Ch... 1
News Are ghosts real? (Dec '07) Dec 13 jackieman 200
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Hassan claims victory, Ayotte concedes tight US... Nov '16 former democrat 1
See all New Hampshire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Hampshire Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,692 • Total comments across all topics: 277,616,336

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC