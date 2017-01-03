Former Patrick budget chief weighing run for governor

Former state budget chief Jay Gonzalez has left his position as chief executive of the health insurer CeltiCare to explore a bid for governor in 2018, opening the door for someone from the Patrick-era of Democratic politics on Beacon Hill to challeng the popular Republican Gov. Charlie Baker. Gonzalez, who served in Gov. Deval Patrick's Cabinet as secretary of administration and finance for more than three years, is "seriously considering" running for governor as a Democrat in two years, one person close to him told the News Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.